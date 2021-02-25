Coast residents go batty over skies

Thousands of bats plaguing Sunshine Coast skies is becoming a nightly occurrence in what could be described as a scene from a horror movie.

Residents have flooded social media recently with pictures and videos of the mammals swarming on dusk.

University of the Sunshine Coast animal ecology senior lecturer Dr Dominque Potvin says it's nothing for residents to be concerned about.

She said the increased activity could be related to several different factors depending on the type of bats.

"The most common one that people tend to notice first are the fruit bats or flying foxes and they do have quite seasonal patterns in terms of how they congregate," she said.

"We are now ending the breeding season for them and all bats actually, so a lot of the young are now flying on their own."

The breeding season generally runs from September through to January.

"So you kind of get this big surge in population," Dr Potvin said.

"Even though the juveniles have been around for a little while they would have either been staying in the trees or hanging on to mums belly as the mum flew around.

"Now they've hit their separation time and they're off on their own so it looks like there's a third more bats in the sky."

Dr Potvin said there are also seasonal patterns in terms of where the bats are going and what they're eating.

"Basically (it) depends on the kinds of fruit and things they are munching down on," she said.

"They tend to congregate in higher densities in certain places if their fruit is starting to be a bit more limited.

"So you tend to notice them a little bit more."

Dr Potvin said residents will see microbats surge around as well.

"The micro bats also tend to surge somewhat seasonally but they also tend to surge after bushfires as well," Dr Potvin said.

"So if there's been a lot of clearing or a bushfire you'll often see surges of them.

"(Bushfires) make for really easy eating for bats that eat insects because they don't have to navigate through a whole bunch of foliage anymore."

Her best advice if you do happen to come across a bat was to not touch it and call the local wildlife rescue.

"If you have to get it out of danger use a nice thick towel between you and the bat to pick it up and you can put it in a cardboard box somewhere cool until you can get it to a wildlife rescue," Dr Potvin said.

"It's not that they're extraordinarily dangerous or anything but some of them do potentially carry diseases."

If you are bitten or scratched:

1. Wash the wound with soap for five minutes.

2. Apply an antiseptic such as Betadine after washing.

3. If bat saliva has got into your eyes, nose or mouth, flush the area thoroughly with water.

4. Contact a doctor to arrange anti-rabies vaccination, ideally the same day.