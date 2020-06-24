Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

Qld diver shares incredible Seaway photos

by Brianna Morris-Grant
24th Jun 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE'S no better time than now to go for a dive on the Gold Coast, according to one of the city diving community's stalwarts.

Diving the Gold Coast's Ian Banks now hopes a southeast wind will clear the water even further to bring peak underwater conditions to the city's Seaway.

30 Australian cow nose rays. Photo: Ian Banks / Facebook: Diving the Gold Coast
30 Australian cow nose rays. Photo: Ian Banks / Facebook: Diving the Gold Coast

 

He has still been diving both commercially and for fun amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and has long been sharing his photos with a growing social media following.

"There's no other city in Australia that has mainland shore diving that is as good as the Gold Coast Seaway," he said.

 

 

"Possibly there's no other city in the world that has one with the amount of fish the Gold Coast Seaway has.

"In the Gold Coast Seaway you can see all those fish I (post) on my Facebook, but you go to the reefs outside and they're all fished out."

 

Green turtle in the shallows. Photo: Ian Banks / Facebook: Diving the Gold Coast
Green turtle in the shallows. Photo: Ian Banks / Facebook: Diving the Gold Coast

 

He urged aspiring divers and those wanting to get back in the water now that social distancing restrictions are easing to do so.

"Winter should be good visibility, it should be a lot better and there's lots of fish activity around at this time of year," he said.

"Now is a good time to see marine life."

 

 

Originally published as Coast diver shares incredible Seaway photos

More Stories

diver diving environment nature

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Devastating’: Roma’s Maddy Thomas leaves The Voice

        premium_icon ‘Devastating’: Roma’s Maddy Thomas leaves The Voice

        Entertainment The Roma teenager was knocked out of the competition in an intense battle round, but said she holds no hard feelings for her fellow singers.

        Assessment into wind farm ordered over endangered animals

        premium_icon Assessment into wind farm ordered over endangered animals

        News An investigation was launched into the impacts of a renewable energy project on a...

        Dozens of charges for juveniles that stole two cars

        premium_icon Dozens of charges for juveniles that stole two cars

        News CHINCHILLA police have allegedly charged three juveniles with almost 30 offences...

        What a relief: Chinchilla weir reopens with new amenities

        premium_icon What a relief: Chinchilla weir reopens with new amenities

        News Western Downs Regional Council has completed an upgrade to the weir’s amenities as...