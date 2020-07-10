Menu
Jaydon Beveridge (left) has been charged with grooming teenage girls on the basketball teams that he coached. His father is former NBL coach Rob Beveridge (right). Picture: Facebook
Crime

Coach charged with grooming teens

by Hannah Moore
10th Jul 2020 9:50 AM

A 21-year-old basketball coach has been charged with grooming teenage girls he coached over a period of nearly three years.

Jaydon Beveridge, son of former NBL coach Rob Beveridge, was arrested on Thursday afternoon about three weeks after police conducted a search of a Wollongong home on June 16.

Detectives seized "a number of electronic items" to be forensically examined.

Jaydon Beveridge has been charged with grooming a child over 14 and under 16 for unlawful sexual activity and inciting aggravated indecency on a victim under 16 and under his authority.

Police will allege in court he groomed multiple girls, aged between 14 and 16, via social media and requested explicit photographs of the girls between April 2017 and January 2020.

Jaydon Beveridge appeared in court on Thursday and was granted conditional bail.

He will next face Wollongong Local Court on August 11.

basketball coach crime grooming allegations jaydon beveridge

