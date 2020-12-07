Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AFL clubs return to training for 2021 pre-season
AFL clubs return to training for 2021 pre-season
AFL

Clubs hit the track for 2021 pre-season

7th Dec 2020 11:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It's just six weeks since Richmond won a remarkable 2020 premiership but the work to claiming the 2021 flag has already started.

A number of AFL clubs returned to training on Monday, hitting the track two days before the national draft.

Here's who's in action.

 

 

FATHER-SON GUN BLITZES HAWKS

Finn Maguinness has staked his claim for a spot in Hawthorn's 2021 plans with victory in today's 2km time-trial.

The father-son draft pick - son of Scott Maguinness - didn't break through for a senior game in his first season at the club but he made sure coaches know he's in the frame with a brilliant run on Monday.

Changkuoth Jiath finished second as the first and fourth-year players returned to training.

"It was a great run by Finn," physical performance manager Boyd said.

"CJ did really well to challenge him over the journey, as did Moorey (Dylan Moore) who came third.

"Worps (James Worpel) and youngster Harry Pepper also put in really pleasing performances.

"It was great to see a number of senior players down for the first session too and joining in, so it was a great way to kick off our pre-season."

One senior player keen to get on the track early was Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell, who made a sucessful return last season from knee surgery.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Clubs hit the track for 2021 pre-season

More Stories

afl pre-season training sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boozy motorcyclist’s evening ride heard in Dalby court

        Premium Content Boozy motorcyclist’s evening ride heard in Dalby court

        Crime THE man had been cruising around on his motorcycle drunk at night when he was intercepted by police. MORE DETAILS:

        Dedicated Chinchilla girl celebrates one year in childcare

        Premium Content Dedicated Chinchilla girl celebrates one year in childcare

        Business A HARDWORKING Chinchilla student has celebrated 12 months working for a local...

        Iconic Dalby festival to share in $1.5 million funding

        Premium Content Iconic Dalby festival to share in $1.5 million funding

        Whats On UP TO 211 multicultural celebrations will receive grants from the State Government...

        Tributes flow for Dalby man after tragic drowning

        Premium Content Tributes flow for Dalby man after tragic drowning

        News THE Dalby community is in mourning after the heartbreaking deaths of a man and his...