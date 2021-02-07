CLOSED: More Fraser Island campgrounds closed

Two Fraser Island campgrounds have been temporarily closed due for dingo management.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services announced the temporary closures of Wathumba camping area, Teebing camping area and Wathumba Rd until February 28.

Regional Director Mick Cubis said "We're taking this action now to reduce the potential for further negative interactions and ensure the long-term viability of the dingo population on Fraser Island."

"This will have long-term benefits for our iconic natural ecosystems and tourism, with many people coming to the island. hoping to see or get long-range photographs of the dingoes.

"Unfortunately, some day visitors and campers in the Wathumba area have been deliberately or inadvertently feeding the dingoes or interacting with them for selfies.

"Some residents and visitors to the island are directly impacting on the dingoes natural role in the ecosystem, which increases the risk of negative interactions.

"Some dingoes at Wathumba have lost their natural wariness of people and have been loitering around campers and day visitors or seeking food.

"Wathumba and Teebing are the sixth campgrounds to be temporarily closed, after four campgrounds were temporarily closed in September last year.

"Since the island reopened, we have seen a return to the thoughtless and potentially dangerous behaviour of some day visitors, campers and residents.

"I'd like to remind all people on the island that anyone who breaks the dingo laws can expect a hefty fine or to appear in court.

"Tour group operators, campers and residents have been supplying information and photos about dingo offences to QPWS.

"Rangers also check social media posts to determine whether people have been interacting or feeding the dingoes."