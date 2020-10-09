Menu
Bob Brown gives a press conference after the 'Stop Adani Convoy' arrived at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: Sean Davey.
Offbeat

Cardboard cutout: Why coal town is worshipping Bob Brown

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
9th Oct 2020 8:00 AM
ATTENDEES at tomorrow's Bob Brown Tribute Rally in Clermont will be able to score a selfie with the former Greens leader.

While Mr Brown has declined an invitation from Senator Matt Canavan to attend in person, people will still be able to get a photo with a cardboard cut-out version.

The rally will pay homage to Mr Brown's failed efforts to stop the Adani mine in 2019.

Mr Canavan said the Bob Brown convoy actually had the opposite effect on most Queenslanders, helping the LNP secure the federal election and get the mine across the line.

"That Clermont rally in 2019 had a big impact on the federal election," he said.

"Clermont is going gangbusters, hotels are full, businesses are doing well thanks to the Adani project."

It is this reason that Clermont locals will line up to get selfies with a Bob Brown cut-out at tomorrow's rally.

The tongue-in-cheek COVIDSafe event will be held at Clermont's Grand Hotel.

Queensland LNP Senator Matt Canavan. Picture: Che Chorley
The 100-plus guest list includes Clive Palmer, Adani chief executive David Boshoff, Peter Ridd as well as state and federal politicians.

Mr Canavan said with the Carmichael Mine being built, the rally would take on a new meaning this year.

"The main purpose of this is to rally behind the importance of coal industry and in particular, to support the New Acland Mine to get it over the line," he said.

 

