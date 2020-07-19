CLARIFIED: What are the rules around reverse parking

MOTORISTS across the Surat Basin have been wondering about an important road rule that affects their day to day drives.

Reverse parking spaces are commonplace across Roma, Miles and other communities, but there is some confusion about the give way rules when using these spaces.

If a vehicle has pulled up ahead of a reverse parking slot, should traffic give way to the parking vehicle or overtake it?

And who must give way when a vehicle is going to perform a reverse park?

Vehicles must reverse park on the main street of Roma. Picture: Lachlan Berlin

Sergeant Sebastian Pollock from Roma’s Road Policing Unit has the answer:

“For the sake of a few extra seconds out of your day, stopping to allow someone to park is definitely a reasonable, if not preferable action,” he said.

“Particularly when overtaking would require a journey on the incorrect side of the road, often with insufficient view of the oncoming traffic.”

Sgt Pollock said the procedure for ‘giving way’ for motorists performing a reverse angle park is to move as far to the left as possible and wait until it’s safe to reverse.

“The rules require that anyone who’s reversing gives way to other traffic.

“Patience goes a long way to ensure everything goes smoothly and safely.”

But he also has some words of caution for motorists who want to overtake a reversing vehicle.

“There are many risks associated with overtaking parking vehicles, particularly in a thoroughfare such as the main street of a town,” Sgt Pollock said.

“The overtaking vehicle in these circumstances often requires moving completely onto the oncoming side of the road, in many cases without clear vision, particularly of what vehicles or pedestrians are directly in front of the parking vehicle.

“For that reason, it’s hard to overstate that a little bit of patience goes a long way and to allow someone that few seconds to park their car makes a big difference to the safety.”