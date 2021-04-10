Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service generic ambulance. Picture: Dominic Elsome
City slicker fails to give way, crashes into Dalby woman’s car

Peta McEachern
10th Apr 2021 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:28 PM
A 48-year-old Dalby woman on a late morning drive through town received a shock when her car was crashed into by a driver who allegedly failed to give way at a set of traffic lights.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a 27-year-old Kangaroo Point man allegedly failed to give way at the Patrick and Condamine Street intersection in Dalby at 11.10am on Saturday, April 10.
“The driver of the vehicle was issued with a notice to appear,” she said.

The spokeswoman said the two vehicles which were stranded in the middle of the intersection, had been towed away at about 12.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the Dalby woman had suffered minor chest injuries and had been transported to Dalby Hospital in a stable condition.

“The other two patients declined transport to hospital,” she said. 

