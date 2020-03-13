City law firm shut down over coronavirus

A PROMINENT law firm in Brisbane's CBD has been forced to shut its doors and has asked employees to work from home, amid a potential coronavirus scare.

HopgooodGanim Lawyers have told its staff that they must work from home while their Waterfront Place offices be "toughly cleaned" after one of their employees may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The employee is believed to have been active in the office on Wednesday or Thursday, prompting the firm's actions.

This follows the closure of fellow CBD firm Ernst and Young earlier this week, whose employee is also understood to have been exposed to novel coronavirus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we will be implementing a mandatory work from home day tomorrow for all staff of the Brisbane office" the firm told employees in communications seen by The Courier-Mail.

"During this time our Brisbane offices will be thoroughly cleaned by a professional cleaning crew."

All prior legal bookings in the office today will be rearranged & relocated and affected clients will be receiving messages "where appropriate". Management believe to have all employees back in the office on Monday.

Meanwhile, a KFC restaurant in Brisbane's north has been closed "until further notice" and staff told to self-isolate after a worker was confirmed to have coronavirus.

KFC closed its Deagon store and has reportedly sent multiple messages to local primary and high schools warning of the discovery.

A number of local school children who work at the Deagon store are believed to have been sent home from school today.