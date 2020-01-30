Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two Sunshine Coast businesses were targeted by cigarette-stealing thieves in the same night. Picture: iStock
Two Sunshine Coast businesses were targeted by cigarette-stealing thieves in the same night. Picture: iStock
Crime

Ciggie thieves target two shops in morning crime spree

Ashley Carter
30th Jan 2020 7:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for cigarette-loving thieves after two Sunshine Coast businesses were broken into on the same night.

Both the Tewantin IGA and the United petrol station at Bli Bli were hit early Wednesday morning, with offenders stealing large quantities of cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

Three people wearing hoodies smashed through the window of the David Low Way service station about 1.30am, stole the cigarettes and fled in a white Commodore towards Pacific Paradise.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said shortly after, the IGA on St Andrew's Dr, Tewantin was also broken into.

The thieves forced through the front door and fled with cigarettes.

Snr-Sgt Carroll said it was believed the two break-ins were linked and police were investigating.

More Stories

Show More
bli bli break-and-enter noosa police scd crime sunshine coast police tewantin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family on brink of destocking for first time in 50 years

        premium_icon Family on brink of destocking for first time in 50 years

        News HEAVY downpours across the west has been a lifeline for many on the land, but graziers are just weeks away from destocking for the first time in half a century.

        • 30th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        Venomous snakes found escaping the heat in aircon

        premium_icon Venomous snakes found escaping the heat in aircon

        News Snakes searching in more places for something to eat

        Drought Angels teams up with Nissan to help struggling farmers

        premium_icon Drought Angels teams up with Nissan to help struggling...

        News The Drought Angels have received a vital lifeline for farmers struggle with the...

        Mum and son horrified as tiny kittens tossed from moving car

        premium_icon Mum and son horrified as tiny kittens tossed from moving car

        News Traumatic school run for mother and her son as kittens tossed away.