ROBBERY: The Tara BP was broken into with thieves taking off with cigarettes.
News

Cigarettes the target again after another robbery

Zoe Bell
3rd Feb 2020 2:09 PM
ANOTHER Western Downs petrol station has been broken into overnight, the second one to occur in less than a week.

Thieves made off with a quantity of cigarettes from the BP service station in Tara.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed the incident occurred on Sara St between 2-3am on Monday morning.

“They forced entry through the front doors and broke into a cigarette cabinet,” she said.

It was unclear if they stole any cigarettes at the time but a Tara police spokeswoman confirmed the cigarettes were stolen.

Investigations are still continuing into the matter.

This comes just days after the Liberty service station in Miles was broken into on Wednesday morning with thieves also stealing cigarettes along with cash and drinks.

In late November 2019, the Miles IGA was also broken into with thieves making off with $50,000 worth of cigarettes.

break in queensland police service robbery tara bp

