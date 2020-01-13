Churches unite in prayer for bushfire victims

UNITED: The Local churches from around Chinchilla gathered on Friday night to pray for the recent bushfires and drought.

THERE’s no hiding the fact that our nation is hurting deeply after the recent bushfire situation.

However we have seen many sporting athletes, famous people, organisations and even local businesses lending a helping hand by raising vital funds for the bushfire recovery.

Local churches are the latest ones coming on board and helping.

On Friday night more than 50 members of the Chinchilla Uniting, Anglican Church and the Chinchilla Church of Christ came together as a sign of solidarity and prayed for rain and the recent bushfires.

“When people are suffering we pray. When people are rejoicing we pray and we believe the God who is at the core and centre of all our being, is a gracious God,” Reverend Terry Frewin from the Anglican Church said.

“God joins with us and those suffer in suffering and understands it.

“I don’t believe that God causes the suffering but God is there in the suffering with those who are.”

Participants also sang a few hymns and took up an offering with the proceeds going to the Salvation Army Australian Disaster Appeal.

The next community prayer night will be held on Friday, January 17.