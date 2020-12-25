Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has drowned as emergency services desperately search for a second missing swimmer.
A man has drowned as emergency services desperately search for a second missing swimmer.
News

Christmas tragedy as man drowns

by Mark Buttler and Sarah Booth
25th Dec 2020 5:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One man is dead and a second is missing after a beach tragedy at Wilsons Promontory this afternoon.

The men were swimming with friends at popular Squeaky Beach when they got into trouble about 3.40pm.

One of them was dragged to the sand by a member of the public.

Those at the scene applied CPR but the man died.

Local police and a helicopter are scouring nearby waters looking for the other swimmer.

The Victoria Police water police are also en route to the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

Squeaky Beach is a busy beach during the summer months, frequently packed with overseas and domestic visitors.

Conditions can be dangerous, especially when there is a solid swell, because of its steep nature and rips.

Originally published as Christmas tragedy as man drowns at Wilsons Prom

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIST: New Western Downs developments taking place in 2021

        Premium Content LIST: New Western Downs developments taking place in 2021

        News During a year which had its devastating lows and short lived highs, we’ve compiled a list of exciting developments the Western Downs can look forward to in 2021.

        TOO DRUNK: Alcohol fuelled crimes heard in Dalby court

        Premium Content TOO DRUNK: Alcohol fuelled crimes heard in Dalby court

        Crime From a horrific car crash, to a spate of public nuisance offences, these are some...

        Chinchilla Drought Angels spreading Christmas cheer

        Premium Content Chinchilla Drought Angels spreading Christmas cheer

        Community The Western Downs community of Drillham were overjoyed with the huge generosity of...

        NAMED: Chinchilla dads who appeared in court in 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: Chinchilla dads who appeared in court in 2020

        News FROM drug driving to serious accusations of domestic violence, here’s a list of...