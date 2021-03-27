Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nathian Clint Washington was received a suspended jail sentence after he bashed a police officer with a metal pole.
Nathian Clint Washington was received a suspended jail sentence after he bashed a police officer with a metal pole.
News

Christmas terror as psychotic ice user barricades himself under family’s home

Michael Nolan
27th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NATHIAN Clint Washington was in the grips of drug-induced psychosis when he attempted to force his way into an elderly woman’s home, shortly before sunrise on Christmas Day, 2020.

High on ice, Washington was fleeing an imaginary, shotgun-wielding assailant who he feared was out to get him.

When the woman refused to let him into her Kettle Street home, Washington, 45, attempted to jimmy her door open with a screwdriver, before attempting to steal her car.

He fled on foot to Holberton St and barricaded himself in a storage unit under a family’s home.

The Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard on Friday that the family was opening their Christmas presents as police flooded their yard, in pursuit of Washington.

Police Prosecutor Bettina Trenear said Washington was initially armed with a knife, which he discarded in favour of a metal pole.

The court heard Washington bashed an officer who was attempting to pry him from the storage unit.

As a result the officer required treatment at the Toowoomba Hospital for lacerations and bruising.

Washington was arrested after a 20-minute standoff and he remained in custody until Friday.

Acting for the defence, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service solicitor Michael McElhinney said Washington was a father of eight children, grew up in St George, had a longstanding addiction to ice and was remorseful.

“He has always indicated he would enter a plea of guilty,” he said.

Magistrate Kay Ryan said the incident would have been traumatic for the people involved.

“There is a young family opening Christmas presents with you in their backyard, armed with a knife,” she said.

“You are lucky the police did not shoot their firearms.

“Serious assault of police is an offence that is taken very seriously by the court.”

Washington pleaded guilty to six charges including two counts of serious assault of police while armed.

Ms Ryan ordered a head sentence of nine months jail, suspended for 18 months, after noting the 58 days Washington spent in pre-sentence custody.

Originally published as Christmas terror as psychotic ice user barricades himself under family’s home

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stolen car used in late night burglary at Chinchilla servo

        Premium Content Stolen car used in late night burglary at Chinchilla servo

        News Police are on the hunt for three suspects who smashed their way into a Chinchilla servo. DETAILS:

        INNOVATION: Dalby growers reaping benefits of wheat gamble

        Premium Content INNOVATION: Dalby growers reaping benefits of wheat gamble

        Rural A Dalby farmer has adapted to a rapidly changing export market by reinvesting in a...

        ‘I’m furious’: New rape laws rubbished

        ‘I’m furious’: New rape laws rubbished

        Politics Last-ditch bid to amend new consent laws rejected in Qld parliament

        CRIME WRAP: Car stolen after Western Downs break-in

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Car stolen after Western Downs break-in

        News A car has been stolen after a Western Downs unit complex was broken into.