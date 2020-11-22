Christmas movies to light up the Western Downs

CHRISTMAS MOVIES: WDRC is using movie magic to help residents get into the festive season this November and December, delivering Christmas themed movie nights in six regional towns. Picture: Peter Ristevski

WESTERN Downs Regional Council is using movie magic to help residents get into the festive season this November and December, delivering Christmas themed movie nights in six regional towns.

Arthur Christmas will be lighting up the big screen in Bell, Condamine, Dulacca, Kogan, Meandarra and Westmar in coming weeks.

Council spokeswoman for Community and Cultural Development councillor Kaye Maguire said she was excited to be spreading Christmas cheer in our regional towns.

“2020 has been a difficult year for many of our residents so it's exciting that we are finally in a place where we can come together again and celebrate such a magical time of year,” she said.

“It is events like these which keep our region connected and support our active vibrant communities and I can't wait to join our locals in an entertaining evening out with family, friends and neighbours.

“Those who come along to the free events will also be treated to a free popcorn to enjoy with the screening.”

The Christmas movie nights are COVID safe events and attendees will be required to sign in on arrival for contact tracing purposes.

It’s also important residents socially distance and stay home if feeling unwell.