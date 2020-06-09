HOLY DAY HORROR: Man attacks partner in front of kids

A man attacked his partner with a knife in front of their children on Christmas Day, a court was told.

The man, 39, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to five counts of contravention of a domestic violence order, common assault and breach of bail.

The court was told the man had a two-page criminal history and was on bail when the Christmas Day offences occurred.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight tendered a letter of remorse to the court and letters of support from the man's ­family.

She said her client had moved away from the aggrieved with one of his children, for whom the mother was struggling to care.

He was under the impression they were still in a relationship and the offending occurred when he felt like he wasn't about to see his children because the partner was not taking his calls. She said her client never sought to hurt the aggrieved.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey questioned the fact the man headbutted the victim.

Ms Hight said her client had been leaning forward at the same time as the victim and it was a "mutual clash".

The man was sentenced to 12 months in jail, to be eligible for parole on August 4.