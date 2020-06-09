Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man attacked his partner with a knife in front of their children on Christmas Day, a court was told.
A man attacked his partner with a knife in front of their children on Christmas Day, a court was told.
Crime

HOLY DAY HORROR: Man attacks partner in front of kids

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Jun 2020 5:02 AM | Updated: 6:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN attacked his partner using a knife and other violence on Christmas Day in front of his children, a court has heard.

The man, 39, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to five counts of contravention of a domestic violence order, common assault and breach of bail.

The court was told the man had a two-page criminal history and was on bail when the Christmas Day offences occurred.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight tendered a letter of remorse to the court and letters of support from the man's ­family.

She said her client had moved away from the aggrieved with one of his children, for whom the mother was struggling to care.

He was under the impression they were still in a relationship and the offending occurred when he felt like he wasn't about to see his children because the partner was not taking his calls. She said her client never sought to hurt the aggrieved.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey questioned the fact the man headbutted the victim.

Ms Hight said her client had been leaning forward at the same time as the victim and it was a "mutual clash".

The man was sentenced to 12 months in jail, to be eligible for parole on August 4.

domestic violence gladstone gladstonecourt gladstone crime gladstone domestic violence
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What the recession means for the Western Downs

        premium_icon What the recession means for the Western Downs

        News Community leaders weigh in on the Federal Government’s announcement that Australia is in a recession.

        Early morning highway drink driver rolls horse float

        premium_icon Early morning highway drink driver rolls horse float

        News Roma police have charged a man after the horse float he was towing was...

        New dog park opening has tails wagging

        premium_icon New dog park opening has tails wagging

        News CHINCHILLA’S new off-leash dog park is now open and welcoming locals and their...

        Groovin’ in the Garage finalist three decades in the making

        premium_icon Groovin’ in the Garage finalist three decades in the making

        News Chinchilla woman makes it to the finals with a song that took over 30 years to...