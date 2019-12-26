Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

CHRISTMAS HORROR: Dog left with bullet wounds

Ellen Ransley
26th Dec 2019 10:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VICIOUS shooting of a dog on Christmas Eve has sparked a police investigation in Roma.

A dog is recovering after suffering multiple bullet wounds to the body, after it was shot by an unknown person on Christmas Eve.

The six-year-old male Mastiff x Great Dane escaped from his house before someone fired what's believed to be a .22 calibre at the animal.

Investigations are ongoing and police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 000 333, Policelink on 13 14 43, or Roma Police on 4622 9333.

animal cruelty dogs roma roma crime roma police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police urge caution these holidays: “Key lock your doors”

        premium_icon Police urge caution these holidays: “Key lock your doors”

        News CRIME SPREE: Criminals are getting away with the same MO with a recent spate of break and enters across Chinchilla.

        Gallery: Santa Fails

        premium_icon Gallery: Santa Fails

        News A visit from Santa a just one sleep away! So here are all your family Santa photos...

        ’To our wonderful farmers’: Bundy students offer well wishes

        premium_icon ’To our wonderful farmers’: Bundy students offer well wishes

        News A Bundaberg high school teacher had one simple task for her students in their last...

        Which local schools are receiving $200,000 in funding in 2020

        premium_icon Which local schools are receiving $200,000 in funding in...

        News Find out how much our schools are receiving in a new bout of government funding.