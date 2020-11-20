Menu
CHRISTMAS APPEAL: Dalby residents Tammy Hope and Leah Rook are running a Christmas Hamper campaign as a Drought Angels Fundraiser. Picture: Susan Jacobs Photography
Community

Christmas hampers supporting businesses in Western Downs

Sam Turner
20th Nov 2020 4:30 PM
A DROUGHT Angels fundraiser will be gifting delectable Christmas hampers made up of mouth watering Dalby made products for the holiday season.

Organisers Leah Rook and Tammy Hope have completed multiple fundraisers in aid of helping their local community at Christmas time, and with the pandemic hindering 2020, they’ve decided to up their game.

Dalby residents Leah Rook and Tammy Hope. Picture: Susan Jacobs Photography
“We have come up with the idea to fund our local small business turnover to give everyone a hand during such a tough year,” Ms Rook said.

“So instead of asking them to donate items to raffle, we decided to purchase items at a cost price.

“This leaves us to ask for retail prices of the hampers, with profits going to the Drought Angels Christmas Appeal.”

Up to 20 businesses are now involved in spreading the love this Christmas, with items ranging from relishes, honey, beauty therapy vouchers, make up, and a whole lot more.

Dalby residents Leah Rook and Tammy Hope are running a Christmas Hamper campaign as a Drought Angels Fundraiser. Picture: Susan Jacobs Photography
Dalby Driving School and Culburts Meats are this year’s main sponsors, after their numerous years of support.

As it stands, 40 hampers are ready to be rolled out in November, with another 40 to be sent out just before Christmas in December.

Ms Rook said it’s been great being able to give back to businesses in the Western Downs area, since they have so much to offer in terms of wares.

“There’s so much stuff happening locally, and this way we’re giving those businesses a chance to be seen,” she said.

“It’s been so great to keep it local this year, and help those in need at the same time.”

Christmas hampers can be bought through the Facebook page Dalby Xmas Charity Hampers, or by contacting Ms Rook on 0407 652 868.

Dalby residents Leah Rook and Tammy Hope are running a Christmas Hamper campaign as a Drought Angels Fundraiser. Picture: Susan Jacobs Photography
Here is the full list of local businesses involved: 

  • Lash & Cosmetic Artistry Dalby
  • Gerty B Jewelry & Accessories
  • Treasures From the Heart with Lou
  • A Patch Designs
  • Mikky J Candles
  • Aloha Massage
  • Ashelle Leather
  • Dalby Sewing House
  • Bunya Mountains Wild Organics
  • TLC Fitness and Nutrition
  • Maureen‘s Hand Crafted Crochet Items
  • Floras Kitchen Relishes
  • Oh My Woodness
  • HGH Kogan Honey
  • Leila Sewing & Crafts
  • Gourmet Granola
  • Shine Bright Like Resin
  • Flavourista Angela Finch
  • Susan Jacobs Photography
Dalby residents Leah Rook and Tammy Hope are running a Christmas Hamper campaign as a Drought Angels Fundraiser. Picture: Susan Jacobs Photography
