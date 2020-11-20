Christmas hampers supporting businesses in Western Downs

CHRISTMAS APPEAL: Dalby residents Tammy Hope and Leah Rook are running a Christmas Hamper campaign as a Drought Angels Fundraiser. Picture: Susan Jacobs Photography

A DROUGHT Angels fundraiser will be gifting delectable Christmas hampers made up of mouth watering Dalby made products for the holiday season.

Organisers Leah Rook and Tammy Hope have completed multiple fundraisers in aid of helping their local community at Christmas time, and with the pandemic hindering 2020, they’ve decided to up their game.

“We have come up with the idea to fund our local small business turnover to give everyone a hand during such a tough year,” Ms Rook said.

“So instead of asking them to donate items to raffle, we decided to purchase items at a cost price.

“This leaves us to ask for retail prices of the hampers, with profits going to the Drought Angels Christmas Appeal.”

Up to 20 businesses are now involved in spreading the love this Christmas, with items ranging from relishes, honey, beauty therapy vouchers, make up, and a whole lot more.

Dalby Driving School and Culburts Meats are this year’s main sponsors, after their numerous years of support.

As it stands, 40 hampers are ready to be rolled out in November, with another 40 to be sent out just before Christmas in December.

Ms Rook said it’s been great being able to give back to businesses in the Western Downs area, since they have so much to offer in terms of wares.

“There’s so much stuff happening locally, and this way we’re giving those businesses a chance to be seen,” she said.

“It’s been so great to keep it local this year, and help those in need at the same time.”

Christmas hampers can be bought through the Facebook page Dalby Xmas Charity Hampers, or by contacting Ms Rook on 0407 652 868.

Here is the full list of local businesses involved:

Lash & Cosmetic Artistry Dalby

Gerty B Jewelry & Accessories

Treasures From the Heart with Lou

A Patch Designs

Mikky J Candles

Aloha Massage

Ashelle Leather

Dalby Sewing House

Bunya Mountains Wild Organics

TLC Fitness and Nutrition

Maureen‘s Hand Crafted Crochet Items

Floras Kitchen Relishes

Oh My Woodness

HGH Kogan Honey

Leila Sewing & Crafts

Gourmet Granola

Shine Bright Like Resin

Flavourista Angela Finch

Susan Jacobs Photography