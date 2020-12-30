Christmas Day fight over chocolate bar ends in custody

Mum of four Lisa Maree Tanner faced the Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 via videolink on five charges. Picture: Facebook

Mum of four Lisa Maree Tanner faced the Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 via videolink on five charges. Picture: Facebook

A Christmas Day fight over a chocolate bar has ended with a young mother of four in custody.

Prosecutor Harry Coburn told Mackay Magistrates Court that Lisa Maree Tanner violently lashed out at her partner of three years after he ate the last Turkish Delight on December 25.

Mr Coburn said Tanner jumped on her partner's back and punched him, grabbed a hand axe and smashed their car's windows before stealing his mobile phone.

"This is not the first time that an argument has taken place but it is the first time it has escalated to this extent," Mr Coburn said.

Defence solicitor Ian Kendrick said his 28-year-old client and her partner were homeless and living out of the car at the time.

"(The aggrieved), while he did sustain some minor injuries, he did not require any medical assistance," Mr Kendrick said.

"(He) told police that he's not fearful of Lisa and in fact, he indicated to police that he was under the influence of methylamphetamine at the time of the incident on Christmas Day.

"When the police attended on Boxing Day on the 26th of December, when they apprehended (Tanner), the police discovered both parties lying asleep in the vehicle."

Mr Kendrick said Tanner's four children, aged between two and 11, were living with their maternal grandmother in Bundaberg.

Acting Magistrate John Aberdeen said it was an unfortunate fact of life that people were homeless over the Christmas period which was generally regarded as a time of joy.

"I'm of the opinion that this is a typical case arising from a relationship which has its elements of instability and its elements of conflict," Mr Aberdeen said.

"Many relationships are subject to arguments.

"Very few of course get to the stage that this matter did."

The court heard Tanner, who pleaded guilty to common assault, stealing and two counts of wilful damage, would move to Bundaberg to live with her mother and children.

Mr Aberdeen sentenced Tanner to 12 months probation, ordered her to pay $120 compensation for her partner's damaged phone and prohibited her from contacting him for five years without written consent.

No conviction was recorded.