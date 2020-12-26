Menu
GOING TO COURT: Up to 80 drink drivers have been caught across the state during the Christmas period already. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Crime

CHRISTMAS CRACKDOWN: 80 drink drivers nabbed across QLD

Sam Turner
26th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Queensland police have arrested 80 drink drivers across the state as they continue to crack down on crime over the Christmas and holiday period.

Since midnight on December 23, 80 drink drivers and 29 drug drivers were detected throughout the state.

Police are continuing traffic operations over the festive period, and have urged residents to think twice before getting behind the wheel after drinking.

More than 5,500 random breath tests have been conducted, with the highest reading being a 49-year-old man who allegedly returned a breath alcohol concentration of 0.230 per cent in Nambour on December 24.

As part of this year's Christmas road safety initiative, police will be keeping a strong presence on local roads to maintain awareness of the fatal five being speeding, drink and drug driving, lack of seatbelts, fatigue and driver distraction.

