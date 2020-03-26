Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man accused of the Christchurch massacre in 2019 has changed his plea to guilty.
The man accused of the Christchurch massacre in 2019 has changed his plea to guilty.
Crime

Christchurch terrorist pleads guilty

26th Mar 2020 8:48 AM

The Australian man behind the Christchurch terror attack that killed 51 people has changed his plea to guilty, admitting he orchestrated the shootings at two mosques.

Brenton Tarrant was charged with 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one terrorism charge over the March 15, 2019 attacks.

He originally pleaded not guilty but alerted his plea this morning, avoiding the need for a trial.

The matter will now proceed to sentencing, but a date is yet to be set.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
christchurch massacre court crime editors picks shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police crackdown: 27 arrested for property crime

        premium_icon Police crackdown: 27 arrested for property crime

        News LOCAL police initiated a massive crackdown on property crime in Chinchilla charging 27 people with more than 88 offences as part of Operation Sierra Processor.

        • 26th Mar 2020 8:44 AM
        ‘Go now, go hard’: Full lockdown urged

        ‘Go now, go hard’: Full lockdown urged

        Health Economic fallout from 'slow' approach could be far greater

        • 26th Mar 2020 7:53 AM
        Southwest town bans tourists: ‘we won’t cope with COVID-19’

        premium_icon Southwest town bans tourists: ‘we won’t cope with COVID-19’

        News Tourists are being advised by a southwest council to stay away from the region for...

        Attendance drops as parents not waiting for school closures

        premium_icon Attendance drops as parents not waiting for school closures

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Student attendance drops