Chris Lilley’s NSFW Ja’mie comeback

Chris Lilley’s most popular character, private school girl Ja’mie King, now has a podcast – and these days she’s a very grown-up uni student.

Australian comedian Chris Lilley has made a surprisingly low-key career comeback today, resurrecting perhaps his most popular character, Sydney private school girl Ja'mie King.

Lilly today launched a new weekly 15-minute podcast series, Ja'miezing, presented in character as now-20-year-old uni student Ja'mie.

"So this podcast is an assignment for uni and I really need you to subscribe to it so I pass my social media subject. Seriously. It's gonna be a weekly thing and I'm gonna give you tips on beauty and relationships and crap like that. I've got a lot to tell you. Also. Sorry if anyone's offended. I'm trying hard to be woke but like no offence if I offend you," the character writes on a newly created Facebook page for the podcast.

It's the first project by Lilley since his poorly received Netflix series Lunaticswas released on Netflix two years ago this month.

So what's the monstrous Ja'mie up to these days? Episode one of the podcast finds the character nervous about getting "cancelled" - but still as offensive as ever.

"I'm young, white, hot - and I'm Ja'miezing," she says by way of introduction, explaining that she's in her final year of a PR degree and has "moved into the influencer space these days".

Ja'mie tells listeners that, like many of us, she's been personally affected by COVID in the past year: The border closures meant she had to cancel a Croatian yacht cruise, while having to check into venues "kills my entrance vibe".

Lilley has returned to familiar territory with his new project. Picture: AAP

Ja’mie, the high school years. Picture: Supplied

Much of the rest of the podcast is definitely not safe for work: She recounts in explicit detail that she is past her bisexual "phase" and solely into guys, and reveals that she has nude photos all over the internet.

Ja'mie says future episodes of the podcast will detail her "navigating life as a Gen Z woman and future kick-ass girlboss".

The podcast comes after a difficult few years for Lilley, 46, who has laid low as aspects of his earlier projects have come under intense scrutiny. Netflix last year removed four popular Chris Lilley shows from its platform. We Can Be Heroes, Summer Heights High, Angry Boys and Jonah From Tonga were all removed from the streaming service amid controversy over Lilley's portrayal of racially diverse characters.

Lilley’s last project, Lunatics, was critically panned.

Also last year, the former schoolboy who claims he inspired Lilley's depiction of cheeky Tongan student Jonah spoke out against the comic, saying the portrayal made him feel "angry and exploited". Lilley doubled down amid the controversy, sharing previously unseen clips of himself as Jonah on his social media channels.

You can listen to the first episode of Ja'miezing on Apple Podcasts.

Originally published as Chris Lilley's NSFW Ja'mie comeback