Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Movies

Chris Hemsworth to star in prequel of Aussie classic

by Sally Coates
15th Oct 2020 5:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Chris Hemsworth will follow in the dusty footsteps of fellow famous Aussie Mel Gibson with his new role in the upcoming Mad Max prequel.

The film, tentatively titled Furiosa, will delve into the backstory of the intriguing femme fatale played by Charlize Theron in the latest iteration of the franchise, 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road and will be directed by George Miller.

 

Mel Gibson on the set of Mad Max.
Mel Gibson on the set of Mad Max.

Hemsworth was brimming with excitement when he announced the news on Wednesday, confessing that the original films beginning in 1979, propelling Gibson into stardom, sparked his desire to act.

"Pretty damn fired up to be a part of a franchise that meant the world to me as a kid growing up in Australia," he wrote on Instagram to his 44 million followers.

Hemsworth is used to getting dirty in films, such as here in Extraction.
Hemsworth is used to getting dirty in films, such as here in Extraction.

"Mad Max was the pinnacle and a huge reason why I got into the business of telling stories. "The fact that I'll have the honor (sic) of not only being directed by its original visionary in George Miller but also take part in Furiosa's origin story is incredibly exciting."

Hemsworth will star in a yet to be announced role alongside US actor Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa, and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Mel Gibson on the set of Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, directed by George Miller and George Ogilvie.
Mel Gibson on the set of Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, directed by George Miller and George Ogilvie.

At the time of its release in 1979, Mad Max held the record for the most profitable film ever made, grossing more than US$100 million off a budget of $350,000.

Its 2015 sequel starring Tom Hardy as Max and Charlize Theron proved reviving the series was not a mistake, grossing $375 million worldwide and winning six Academy Awards from 10 nominations.

Originally published as Chris Hemsworth to star in prequel of Aussie classic

More Stories

anya taylor-joy chris hemsworth editors picks film furiosa mad max prequel movie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s anti-government outburst at Maranoa MP’s office

        Premium Content Man’s anti-government outburst at Maranoa MP’s office

        Crime A DALBY man attempted to stage a coup against the government during a meltdown outside of MP David Littleproud’s office, saying he was “trying to save their f---ing...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        1300 businesses a day rush to get JobKeeper payments

        Premium Content 1300 businesses a day rush to get JobKeeper payments

        Employment About 1300 Australian businesses a day are signing up to the Federal Government’s...

        Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Premium Content Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Parenting Search: How much childcare costs near you