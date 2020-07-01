Menu
Multiple children have been injured after an explosion, with a helicopter deployed to assist two patients in a serious condition.
Chopper deployed after children injured in explosion

by SAM FLANAGAN
1st Jul 2020 6:03 PM
Multiple children have been injured after an explosion in North Queensland, with a helicopter deployed to assist two patients in a serious condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were currently on scene at a location about 150km south of Hughenden after reports of an explosion.

It's believed a 12-year-old has abdomen injuries from shrapnel while a 15-year-old has suffered head injuries as a result of the explosion.

The source of the explosion is not known at this stage.

A helicopter from Townsville with a doctor on-board is believed to have been sent to assist with the two patients in a serious condition.

Originally published as Chopper deployed after multiple children injured in explosion

