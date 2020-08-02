Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man allegedly chokes woman twice, gets bail

Carlie Walker
1st Aug 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of choking a woman twice to the point of unconsciousness has been allowed bail in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The 34-year-old, who has been charged with three breaches of a domestic violence order as well as common assault, appeared briefly before the court on Saturday.

The court heard the woman was still in hospital receiving treatment.

Police objected to bail, saying the man's criminal history showed a "proclivity toward offences of violence".

The court heard the alleged offences happened while the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was under the influence of alcohol.

Lawyer Michael Riedel said his client was employed and had been living locally for nine years.

He said he had an appropriate place to stay if he was allowed bail.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge allowed bail but put several conditions in place, including reporting to a police station each week and no contact with his alleged victim.

The matter was adjourned until September 24 for committal mention on all charges.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

fccourt fcpolice hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How this Chinchilla couple built their dream business

        premium_icon How this Chinchilla couple built their dream business

        News THIS Chinchilla couple built a business in their 50s that they can take on road across Australia. HERE’S HOW THEY DID IT.

        Dad battled drugs for 20yrs because he was in ‘wrong crowd’

        premium_icon Dad battled drugs for 20yrs because he was in ‘wrong crowd’

        Crime A DALBY father broke down at the thought of not being with his daughter as he...

        Miles man broke into Club Hotel to steal odd midnight snack

        premium_icon Miles man broke into Club Hotel to steal odd midnight snack

        News A MILES man broke into the Chinchilla Club Hotel and helped himself to a midnight...

        Former nurse starts up magical Western Downs Business

        premium_icon Former nurse starts up magical Western Downs Business

        News INSPIRING: A new venue has popped up in the Western Downs for those who want to...