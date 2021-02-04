Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young’s warning against travelling to Greater Melbourne has meant she’s had to postpone her own visit to see her grandson.
Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young’s warning against travelling to Greater Melbourne has meant she’s had to postpone her own visit to see her grandson.
Health

CHO cancels trip to see newborn grandson

by Janelle Miles
4th Feb 2021 3:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has had to cancel a trip to Melbourne next week to visit her first grandchild because of the latest COVID-19 case in Victoria.

Dr Young has urged Queenslanders to reconsider any travel to Greater Melbourne after a 26-year-old hotel quarantine worker at the Grand Hyatt hotel tested positive.

"I do apologise to everyone out there who had plans to go down to Melbourne, could they please put them all on hold if at all possible," Dr Young said.

"This is not the time to be travelling to Melbourne."

Dr Young has had to delay her own plans to see her new grandson next week in Victoria.

Her elder daughter Rebecca gave birth to a baby boy last month in Melbourne.

Greater Melbourne has not yet been declared a hotspot as a result of the latest hotel quarantine infection and Queensland remains open to Victorians at this stage.

Dr Jeanette Young. Pic Mark Cranitch.
Dr Jeanette Young. Pic Mark Cranitch.

But the case has prompted Dr Young to ask Queenslanders to reconsider their travel plans to Greater Melbourne, a call she's had to heed herself.

"I was due to travel next week. I won't be," she told journalists.

Hundreds of Australian Open tennis players, officials and staff who had been staying at the Grand Hyatt in Melbourne's CBD have been placed in isolation.

They are undergoing testing after a 26-year-old volunteer firefighter, who had been working at the Grand Hyatt as a resident support officer for the Australian Open, was found to have SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Originally published as CHO cancels trip to see newborn grandson

chief health officer coronavirus jeannette young

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Don’t get caught out’: Qld braces for Victoria fallout

        Premium Content ‘Don’t get caught out’: Qld braces for Victoria fallout

        Health While Qld’s Health Minister has declared the Hotel Grand Chancellor cluster is over, a warning has been issued for Queensland travellers returning from Victoria

        NAMED AND SHAMED: Drink, drug drivers who faced Dalby court

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: Drink, drug drivers who faced Dalby court

        Crime From a man found in his underwear after a highway rollover to another man’s boozy...

        Southwest pub owner sentenced in court for forging document

        Premium Content Southwest pub owner sentenced in court for forging document

        News A court heard the popular pub owner forged a signature on a development application...

        Chinchilla Magistrates Court: who's appearing today

        Premium Content Chinchilla Magistrates Court: who's appearing today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Chinchilla Magistrates Court