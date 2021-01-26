Chinchilla’s top sporting gun nabs Australia Day award

SHOOTING SUCCESS: Breanna Collins is among the nations best women's trap shooters competing for Olympic selection. Pic: Supplied

There’s nothing standing in the way of Chinchilla sporting gun Brenna Collins from taking out a gold medal at upcoming Oceania Championship for Olympic Trap Shooting events - and now her outstanding talent has been recognized with an Australia Day Award.

The young sportswoman is one of 11 women in Australia to qualify for Olympic selection for shooting, taking out a bronze medal and smashing the junior record at the Oceania Championship in 2019.

Ms Collins said when she heard she was the recipient of the Local Sports Award, she was shocked.

“I was like oh my goodness! When the name (councilor) Peter Saxelby came up, I knew straight away, and I was super stoked and excited,” she said.

Although Ms Collins proudest sporting moment was competing at the Oceania Shooting Championship, she has also been involved in Regional Netball, Swimming, Athletics, Touch, and was part of a Drill Dance Team.

Receiving her award at the Chinchilla Museum at the Australia Day Award Ceremony on January 26, Ms Collins said it was nice to be recognised for all her hard work.

“It means a lot to me…and I’m a proud Aussie so Australia Day means so much to me, and I’m so grateful to be here today.”