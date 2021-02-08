Chinchilla’s ‘premier’ multi-use sports facility completed

NETBALL TIME: The Chinchilla community has scored a premier netball facility with a major upgrade to the existing courts now complete. Picture: WDRC

NETBALL TIME: The Chinchilla community has scored a premier netball facility with a major upgrade to the existing courts now complete. Picture: WDRC

Aspiring Chinchilla sport stars now have the chance to train at a premier facility following the completion of major upgrades to their netball courts.

Western Downs Regional Council partnered with the Department of Education and the Chinchilla Netball Association to construct three high-quality netball courts at Chinchilla State High School, for both community and school use.

Councillor Megan James said the massive upgrade had delivered new sporting opportunities for residents.

“Council is serious about growing our active, vibrant communities and ensuring high quality recreational opportunities across the Western Downs, which is why we provided around $514,000 to this community facility,” Cr James said.

“As part of this exciting upgrade, the two existing concrete courts were removed and replaced with three syn-paved surface courts which greatly enhances the playing surface for players and referees.“

The project also involved installing lighting for the courts, fencing, replacing the adjoining cricket nets, and constructing a small adjoining office for the Chinchilla Netball Association.

“The courts are also designed to support other sporting uses such as basketball, tennis and volleyball, making it a fantastic multi-use facility able to be enjoyed by the community,” Cr James said.

Chinchilla Netball Association president Kelly Statham said the upgraded facility was a huge benefit to both current players and the wider community.

“The old courts were really deteriorating so it’s fantastic to see new and improved facilities which will increase our capacity and meet our needs for a long time to come,” Mrs Statham said.

“Having a new clubhouse will give us some independence and the new courts will make it safer and easier to manage players, particularly the juniors.”

Chinchilla State High School principal Ian Insley said staff and students were itching to use the new facility.

“It’s been exciting for our school community to see how the courts have been put together and come back after holidays and see the courts just about complete,” Mr Insley said.

“The upgraded courts will allow us to cater to larger groups of students and attract district and regional sporting competitions when previously players have had to drive to Roma, Dalby or Toowoomba.”

For more information contact the council on 1300 268 624.

