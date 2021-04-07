Chinchilla’s million-dollar commercial properties up for grabs

With decent rainfall, multiple major energy developments, and city dwellers looking to escape city centres during COVID - the Western Downs real-estate market had been abuzz with activity with rentals and house sales being snapped up in record numbers.

There are also multiple investment opportunities available in Chinchilla with a range of different commercial properties hitting the market.

Here’s a list of exciting commercial properties up for grabs in the heart of Chinchilla:

Million-dollar commercial and industrial building: 11 Osborne Street

FOR SALE: Million-dollar commercial and industrial building: 11 Osborne Street. Pic: Surat Basin Real Estate

Located in the powerhouse complex, Surat Basin Industrial Park Chinchilla, this industrial building had been listed for $1.6m on April 2.

According to the listing, the property is a quality complex which would suit a number of uses and boasted a 129.5sq m office area and a 866sq m warehouse.

Built in 2014, the total land size of the industrial complex is 4374sq m.

For more information on the property contact Surat Basin Real Estate director and Commercial and Industrial Sales expert Warren Daniells on 0427 468 591.

Million-dollar commercial and industrial building: 8 Mulduf Street

FOR SALE: Million-dollar commercial and industrial building: 8 Mulduf Street. Pic: Surat Basin Real Estate

Another $1.5m industrial property on the market and closer to the town centre is located 8 Mulduf Street – which hit the market on April 2.

The listing said the complex contained two units on a 1892sq m block, which included the a showroom, multiple offices with amenities, a caretaker’s residence on a mezzanine and a fully fenced and partly concreted yard.

For more information on the property contact Surat Basin Real Estate director and Commercial and Industrial Sales expert Warren Daniells on 0427 468 591.

Million-dollar CBD commercial building and investment opportunity: 25 Bell Street

SALE: Million-dollar CBD commercial building and investment opportunity: 25 Bell Street. Pic: Surat Basin Real Estate

A commercial building just off Chinchilla’s main street, which houses the wildly popular Downtown Cafe and Thai Delicious restaurant, is on the market for $1m.

The space is an investment opportunity with four current tenancies across two floor levels.

According to the listing, tenants on floor one had been paying $61,700 p/a net combined, and the office space above can be rented as one, or two separate spaces.

Surat Basin Real Estate Director and Commercial and Industrial Sales expert Warren Daniells said the seller would be guaranteed an income of $52,000 per year on the office spaces during the first 12 months of its purchase.

For more information on the property contact Mr Daniells on 0427 468 591.

Major service station and food hub: 30-50 Warrego Highway Chinchilla

MAJOR OPPORTUNITY: Major service station and food hub: 30-50 Warrego Highway Chinchilla. Pic: Realcommercial.com.au

A Chinchilla service station and food hub located on the Warrego Highway, which runs from Toowoomba to Roma, is open for expressions of interests until April 15.

The premium travel centre hosts an Ampol fuel station as well as a KFC, Subway, Bottlemart, dance studio and Coffee Club - although the cafe has been closed since the COVID pandemic hit in 2020.

According to the listing, the property would be a great investment opportunity as 98 per cent of its income was secured by national tenants, and had a fully leased net income of about $850,000 per year.

For more information, contact CBRE’s Joe Tynan on 0422 050 338.