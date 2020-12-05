Chinchilla’s BEST group celebrates successful graduation

A HUGE YEAR: Students from Chinchilla State High School and Chinchilla Christian College celebrated their participation in the 2020 BEST Program with local business staff. Picture: Contributed

A HUGE YEAR: Students from Chinchilla State High School and Chinchilla Christian College celebrated their participation in the 2020 BEST Program with local business staff. Picture: Contributed

Despite the Challenges of 2020, the Chinchilla Bringing Employers and Schools Together (BEST) Group has celebrated another successful 12 months of their program.

The BEST Group works with both Chinchilla high schools and more than 30 local businesses to help improve career prospects for students by helping them be job ready after school.

Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry (CCCI) manager Robyn Haig said while the group made some adaptations to their annual schedule of events due to the pandemic, they still managed to deliver several projects to support students.

“In 2020 the group delivered 10 ‘soft skills’ sessions to grade 12 students with the CCCI, the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training working alongside Chinchilla businesses and high schools,” she said.

“Local businesses included Cambey Downs Mine, CS Energy (Kogan Creek Power Station), Darktime IT Services, MRAEL and Chinchilla Community Connexions.”

Over the ten sessions, students practised their interview skills, their written and verbal communication, and were updated on cyber security.

“The BEST Group worked with the Chinchilla State High School to invite businesses to attend the 2020 careers fair, which was attended by 400 Students from Chinchilla and across the Western Downs,” Ms Haig said.

“On November 18 the Chinchilla BEST Group held their 2020 Graduation for the year 12s that participated in our program over the 2020 school year.”

The students had the opportunity to interact with businesses and organisations who had participated in the BEST program throughout 2020, and were presented with graduation bags containing resources to help them move on to the workforce or further study.

Ms Haig said although Miles State School year 12s were unable to join on the day, they were also provided with graduation bags as well.

The final 2020 meeting of the Chinchilla BEST Group will be held on the first Tuesday in December where the group will work with Schools