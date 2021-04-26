LOST SUPER: The Central and North Burnett are being urged to track down millions in lost super. Picture: Cathy Adams.

Data has revealed Chinchilla and Miles residents have accumulated $3.6 worth of unclaimed or lost super and there’s ways to find out if you have a claim.

Queensland superannuation fund, LGIAsuper is encouraging Chinchilla and Miles residents to take stock of their super, after the Australian Taxation Office revealed that residents in the postcode 4413 and 4415 could reclaim $3,684,611 in lost and unclaimed superannuation in their local area.

LGIAsuper Chief Executive Officer Kate Farrar said she was pleased to see that the overall amount of lost and unclaimed super throughout Queensland had reduced in the past year but found the amount of misplaced super within the region to be substantial.

“Checking your superannuation is not everyone’s top priority, especially for those a long way from retirement, but staying connected to your super is important for your future,” Ms Farrar said.

“If you have changed your name, contact details, or even your career you may have unintentionally lost track of some of your superannuation. Locating lost and unclaimed super is now more important than ever, so I encourage everyone to treat this as a check-in opportunity to take stock of your super.”

LGIAsuper will have specialists in Chinchilla and Miles during April to offer Super Health Check appointments in person, by phone or via video call. To book a 30-minute appointment, call 1800 444 396.

LGIAsuper also has a number of online tools to help find misplaced super at www.lgiasuper.com.au.

*As of 30 June 2020, the Australian Tax Office reports that there is $3,684,611 of lost and unclaimed super in the postcodes of 4413 and 4415.

Originally published as Chinchilla/Miles residents have $3.6m of unclaimed/lost super