Chinchilla Woolies opens earlier for elderly and disabled

CHINCHILLA Woolworths opened an hour earlier today, Tuesday March 17, to ensure the elderly and disabled members of the community were able to purchase essential items before the general public cleared out the shelves amid the coronavirus crisis.

Chinchilla resident Yvonne Thrupp, 71, said it's a great initiative on Woolworths part to open stores earlier.

"I'm usually so stressed when I finish shopping, but this morning was great, everyone seems a lot happier," Ms Thrupp said.

Ms Thrupp said people are buying more than they need.

"I think everyone one has gone crazy and are panic buying - they need to build extensions on their house to accommodate for all the stuff they bought extra of, it's pretty ridicules," she said.

"I've just bought my normal fortnightly shop."

Ms Thrupp isn't overly concerned about COVID-19, but said it's important for everyone to make a conscious effort with their hygiene.

"Just take perceptions and be wary, it's out there, and I'm at a great risk because of my age for one," she said.

"I make sure I give the trolley a good wipe down and that my hands are clean - it's just general hygiene measures.'

Ms Thrupp hasn't been impacted by any shortages at the Chinchilla Woolworths, but said in times of need there will always be old fashioned remedies to fall back on.

"The cashier told me that yesterday you couldn't buy a tube of toothpaste, and you know there are always old school remedies, just use bicarb soda instead" she said.

Woolworths managing director Claire Peters said the move to open stores earlier for the elderly and disabled is temporary.

"This temporary measure will give them, and those with a disability, the opportunity to shop before our stores officially open - helping them obtain the essential items they need most in a less-crowded environment," Managing Director Claire Peters said.

Although there are widespread reports or product shortages Mr Peters insists there is no shortage of goods and food.

"There is no shortage of goods here in Australia," he told the Nine Network on Tuesday.

"It is a logistics exercise of moving the product to get it back into stores with the pace and demand we're seeing."

Woolworths Chinchilla will continue to open at 7am-8am until Friday, March 20, exclusively for the elderly and those with disability for an hour of uninterrupted shopping.