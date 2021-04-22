Chinchilla woman jailed for drug addled crime spree

A Chinchilla woman found herself at the end of the road after she was sent to the slammer for continual offending, with the community and police being victims of her crimes.

Ashleigh Meagan Lawton faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court on April 22, charged with committing a public nuisance, obstructing police, possessing utensils or pipes, and failing to properly dispose of a needle or syringe.

The court heard of the first offences in time on March 8, when police executed a search warrant at a Chinchilla address about 11.30am.

Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchins said during their search a bong and syringes were found in the home, belonging to Lawton.

The more serious offences occurred on March 26, when police encountered Lawton while conducting patrols in Chinchilla about 3.55pm.

The court heard police approached an address in relation to another incident, when they observed Lawton exiting a maxi taxi.

She began a foul mouthed tirade against them, repeatedly using the words “f---” and “c---”, and exhibited aggressive behaviour.

Lawton was told by police several times to stop her offensive language but refused, and was arrested for committing a public nuisance.

The court heard the obstruct offence occurred during her detainment.

Ashleigh Meagan Lawton. Picture: Facebook

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said Lawton’s history involved drugs, and behaving poorly, and cited four instances where she failed to report during her parole.

Defence solicitor Wesley Seewald submitted for a significant term of community service, however this was swiftly rejected by Magistrate Mossop, stating this was the “end of the road” for Lawton.

She told Lawton that she had been coming before the courts on charges including burglary, wilful damage, and common assault, with the community and police being victims to her offending.

Lawton pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two months imprisonment for public nuisance.

For obstructing police she was sentenced to three months imprisonment.

For the utensils and syringe charges she was sentenced to one month imprisonment for each offence.

Her parole release date was set for May 22, 2021.

Lawton was then led out of court by Chinchilla police.

Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Chinchilla woman jailed for drug addled crime spree