DRINK DRIVE: 33-YEAR-old Chinchilla woman was caught drink driving on the weekend. Pic: Supplied
News

Chinchilla woman busted drink driving set for court

Peta McEachern
2nd Dec 2020 5:18 PM
A 33-YEAR-old Chinchilla woman was caught drink driving on the weekend, prompting police to urge the community to plan a head when drinking this festive season.

On Saturday morning, November 28, A Chinchilla police spokesman said the woman had been allegedly driving over the limit on Carmichael St, because someone needed a lift.

“With Christmas parties coming up, people need to plan ahead how they’re getting home,” he said.

Returning a positive roadside reading of 0.098, the 33-year-old is now set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court.

