Chinchilla woman allegedly busted with meth on weekend

DRUG BUST: Police officers patrolling town on the weekend came across a Chinchilla driver with something to hide. Pic: Bev Lacey

Police officers patrolling town late at night intercepted a car on Chinchilla Tara Rd for the purpose of a random breath test, but later discovered the woman had something to hide.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said a 29-year-old Chinchilla woman was detained by officers for a search at about 9.30pm on Saturday, February 13.

The spokesman said the woman was allegedly in possession of 0.1 grams of methylamphetamine.

“She will appear in Chinchilla Magistrate Court on March 4,” he said.

