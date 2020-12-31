Chinchilla warned to be on guard during NYE

LOCK UP: Chinchilla police warn residents to remain vigilant during New Years Eve tonight as thieves are ‘getting desperate’. Pic: AAP Image/Richard Walker

As Chinchilla celebrates the end of 2020, one of the most difficult years for most, local police have warned residents that thieves will be actively looking to break into homes and steal cars.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said offenders are currently in town and are “becoming more and more desperate to gain entry to dwellings and vehicles.”

“(Just) last night police received a report of an attempted break and enter, whereby offenders have made attempts to force open a motorised garage door,” he said.

The spokesman said the lock mechanism was severely damaged during the attempted break-in, although it held out - rendering the theft unsuccessful.

“Don’t start the new year as a victim, ensure a good start to 2021 by locking up your houses and vehicles when you go out,” he said.

“If you plan on having New Years celebrations at home be mindful of access points to your house, if you’re out the back, lock up everything around the front.”

As the community rallies to bring the New year in with a bang, Police Minister Mark Ryan said everyone across the state needs to remain vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“This year there will be some changes to how Queensland celebrates and welcomes in the New Year,” Minister Ryan said.

“Social distancing remains an excellent preventative strategy.

“I ask Queenslanders to celebrate and enjoy their New Year’s Eve but to do so in a COVID-safe way – maintain social distancing and wear a face mask when this can’t be achieved safely, and stay home if sick.

“I would also like to sincerely thank our frontline services for their extraordinary efforts during this extraordinary year.”

New Year’s Eve safety tips:

· Use public transport or ride sharing services where possible and be patient with other commuters waiting for these services

· Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings. If you feel threatened or find yourself in an uncomfortable situation, leave immediately and go to a place where you feel safe

· Look after your friends

· Consider the necessity of the items you are carrying in your handbag or wallet and try to keep valuables to a minimum.

Plan ahead as to how many drinks you will have and stick to the plan by monitoring your drinking;

· Do not leave drinks unattended and only accept drinks from people you trust.