Chinchilla war memorial vandalised ahead of ANZAC Day

SHAMEFUL: Heatless vandals desecrated Chinchilla's WWI digger statue, snapping off the gun, which the community painstakingly raised $30000 for. Pic: Peta McEachern

Just one month ahead of ANZAC Day heartless vandals desecrated Chinchilla’s WWI digger statue which the community painstakingly raised $30000 for.

The digger was placed proudly on a 100-year-old WWI monument in the Botanic Parklands on April 16, 2020, although now the statue is missing the top of its rifle after thieves broke it off on Tuesday, March 16.

Chinchilla RSL Sub Branch president Murray Travis expressed his anger that such a low act of vandalism could be committed against a monument that represented the ideals Australians hold dear.

“The horrors of what the Diggers went through is a lost part of history for some of the younger generation,” he said.

“People just don’t understand what they experienced - this is why that monument, that soldier and those names on the cenotaph mean a lot to the community.”

Mr Travis said he hoped those responsible for causing damage to the cenotaph would be found and punished.

“They (the vandals) picked on the wrong person and wrong community to go out and do something like this.”

Photo of the WWI digger statue freshly craned into the Chinchilla Botanic Parklands - gun intact. Pic Peta McEachern

Despite the disrespectful act of vandalism, Chinchilla residents will be out in force to pay their respects and remember the men and women who put their lives on the line during WWI.

On Anzac Day Sunday, April 25, the Chinchilla RSL Sub Branch will be holding a Dawn Service at the front of the branch at 5.30am for a 6am start on Heeney Street.

The Western Downs Regional Council will also be holding a service at the Botanical Parklands at 11am.

A Commemoration March will start at Bell Street at 10.45am, and end at the Parklands in time for the service.

The Chinchilla Police were contacted for comment, although have not responded to the Chinchilla News’ inquiry.