Chinchilla volunteers receive funding boost

FUNDING: $2000 will be given the Chinchilla Agricultural and Pastoral Association which hosts the Chinchilla Melon Fest Rodeo. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

AS PART of National Volunteer Week, Maranoa MP David Littleproud has announced that Chinchilla Agricultural and Pastoral (A & P) Association will benefit from a $2000 grant to support local volunteers.

The association which hosts the annual show and Melon Fest Rodeo will use the funding will to install shade structures.

“Without volunteers we wouldn’t have access to community events that bring us together to share a good time, like the annual show or Melon Fest Rodeo,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Providing shade from the heat, wind or rain guarantees our volunteers can work with more comfort away from the elements.

“This $2000 grant, to support those who serve, is a token of appreciation for their selfless efforts.

“I’m a firm believer in bringing people together and improving volunteer services has a positive flow-on effect on our communities, quality of life and how we support each other.

“Volunteers are an integral part of our society, especially during difficult times. Their contribution is vital to ensuring that we continue to support those in need and in bringing the community together through thick and thin.”

Across Maranoa, 21 groups received a 2019-20 Volunteer Grant, ranging between $1,000 and $5,000, to better support their volunteers by purchasing small equipment, paying for fuel, transport and training costs. Maranoa received $65,770 in the 2019-20 Volunteer Grant round.

National Volunteer Week runs from 18-24 May and is run by Volunteering Australia.

You can get involved in the online activities by visiting the Volunteering Australia www.volunteeringaustralia.org/update-on-national-volunteer-week-2020/#/.