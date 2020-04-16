Chinchilla unites for ANZACS from driveway

LEST WE FORGET: COVID-19 won’t stand in the way of the community honouring the brave men and women who fought in WW1 this ANZAC DAY. Pic: Gary Ramage

THIS ANZAC DAY, Saturday April 25, will look and feel different as COVID-19 social distancing guidelines put an end to dawn services across the country and across the ditch.

Although there will be no public gatherings this ANZAC DAY, president of the Chinchilla Memorial Club Sub Branch Murray Travis, encourages the community to rally behind our fallen heroes and their family by taking to their driveways at 5.55am.

“It won’t feel the same, but we still need to honour them,” Mr Murray said.

“We can’t forget them and we should not forget them.

“We encourage you to stand at the end of your driveway (with a candle) or on your veranda and take that moment to reflect and remember.”

Mr Murray said 2020 is an important year to commemorate those who served their country in times of war as there aren’t many veterans left.

“With our numbers of WWI veterans getting less and less, and WWII is about the same – and with the present conflicts around the world, we need to remember what they are doing for us to allow our freedom,” he said.

Those abiding by social distancing guidelines, Mr Murray said are welcome to visit the cenotaph in the parklands, or the Chinchilla RSL memorial.

“I’m encouraging anyone who comes down to the park, at 6am onwards to take a moment to pause, and place a wreath or poppy as individuals, and remember the names that are on the cenotaph,” he said.

“Those that feel like they’d like to visit the sub branch memorial after 6.30, they are more than welcome to do so.”

Last year Chinchilla hosted one of its largest dawn services with thousands of locals in attendance.

“Next year we hope with the virus gone, we’ll have a bigger and better ANZAC DAY, considering we had 3,500 people last year at the 11am service, and we had 3,000 at the dawn service,” Mr Murray said.

The candlelight vigil will take place at 5.55am on ANCAZ day, members of the community are encouraged to walk their driveway with a lit candle and take a minutes silence at 6am.