Western Downs truckie crashes while high on meth

When police officers responded to a single vehicle crash in Condamine on the Leichhardt Highway, they instantly noticed the truck driver acting strangely.

Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchins told the Chinchilla Magistrates Court at the scene of the crash on January 21, Mitch Patrick Hennery was nervous, and highly agitated prompting officers to issue an RBT.

The court heard when the breathalyser results came back negative, Honnery was sent to the hospital for a blood test which came back positive for methamphetamine.

During the crash, sergeant Hutchins said Honnery had damaged a part of the roadway and a sign when his truck overturned while towing a trailer and excavator

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Honnery he made a very bad decision and was lucky that the only damage caused was to property.

On Thursday in court on March 25, Honnery pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and was disqualified from driving for one year and charged $1200.

A conviction was recorded as Honnery had multiple drug driving offences under his belt since 2017.