FREEZING: Chinchilla will potentially be one of the coldest towns in Queensland come morning. Pic: Cloudbreak Lowlines Cattle & Eungella Beef
Chinchilla to be one of the coldest places in Queensland

Peta McEachern
16th Jul 2020 4:41 PM
CHINCHILLA and the Western Downs region is set for a frosty morning as temperatures drop 2.5 degrees below average.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said Chinchilla will potentially be one of the coldest towns in Queensland come morning, as temperatures drop below zero.

“It will be potentially a litter colder than this mornings temperature of zero,” Mr Kennedy said.

“It will be another cold morning… hitting minus 0.3 degrees Friday.

“Dalby will be quite similar at minus 0.4 degrees.

“Things will begin to warm up over the weekend, looking at three-four degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr Kennedy said the cold temperature is below average for this time of year and can be attributed to widespread frost, and a large cool-dry mass sitting over the entire state.

The mass is due to a high to the south of Tasmania that will maintain a ridge through central Australia to the Queensland coast over the next few days.

This high combined with a deep low over the northern Tasman Sea will maintain a cooler and drier air mass across much of the state for most of this week, although things will start to warm up over the weekend.

From Sunday a new high will build across southern Australia, reaffirming the ridge and maintaining mostly clear conditions.

