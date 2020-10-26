Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GREEN ENERGY: Chinchilla to be home to Australia’s biggest solar farm. Pic: Hollie Adams/The Australian
GREEN ENERGY: Chinchilla to be home to Australia’s biggest solar farm. Pic: Hollie Adams/The Australian
News

Chinchilla set to be home to Australia’s biggest solar farm

Peta McEachern
26th Oct 2020 9:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE of the world's leading renewable energy companies will construct Australians largest solar farm in the Western Downs, which is anticipated to bring significant economic benefits to the region, and create over 400 construction jobs.

Neoen has completed a financial close on a 460 MWp solar farm located near Chinchilla, which is set to generate enough energy to power 235,000 Queensland homes, or enough to power every home on the Sunshine Coast.

Neoen Australia's managing director Louis de Sambucy said, the company was thrilled to announce that Western Downs Green Power Hub has reached an important financial milestone.

"It represents a major achievement in a challenging environment, I would like to congratulate the team and thank our bank group and advisors for their trust and commitment," he said.

"We are extremely proud to be partnering with CleanCo and Powerlink and we're looking forward to playing our part in helping Queensland reach its ambitious target of 50% renewable energy by 2030'."

The financing for the ambitious project was completed in five months after Neoen secured a 352 MWp power purchase agreement with CleanCo Queensland - in one of Australia's most substantial renewable contracts to date.

CleanCo Queensland's CEO Maia Schweizer said, the project, "will help drive electricity affordability and create regional growth and jobs for Queenslanders."

"Generation from projects like the Western Downs Green Power Hub and our portfolio of hydro and gas allows us to supply reliable clean energy products tailored to commercial and industrial customers at competitive prices," Ms Schweizer said.

The solar farm will contribute over 30 per cent of the energy required for CleanCo to meet its target of 1 GW of new renewable energy generation by 2025.

CleanCo is focused on activities that contribute to achieving the sunshine state's 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030, and create new investment and jobs in regional Queensland.

Design and works began in June by contractor Procurement & Construction, although construction is expected to take over a year, with energy generation scheduled to commence in 2022.

The solar farm is estimated to cost $600 million, with debt provided by the following lenders; Natixis, Société Générale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, MUFG Bank, NORD/LB, HSBC and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

chinchilla community neoen renewable energy solar farms western downs jobs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman suffers face burns after gas explosion south of Dalby

        Premium Content Woman suffers face burns after gas explosion south of Dalby

        News A WOMAN has been transported to Toowoomba Hospital with face injuries after a gas explosion this afternoon.

        Severe storm warning issued for Western Downs

        Premium Content Severe storm warning issued for Western Downs

        News AS A SEVERE storm inches towards the Western Downs, Dalby residents may experience...

        Scared resident calls police as man tries to break in

        Premium Content Scared resident calls police as man tries to break in

        News POLICE have been called to a Chinchilla address to deal with a man known to a...

        FREE EVENT: Regional Artists’ Exhibition opening night

        Premium Content FREE EVENT: Regional Artists’ Exhibition opening night

        News LOCALS are being encouraged to step out and relish in the region’s most creative...