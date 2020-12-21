Chinchilla thieves steal two cars as crime spree continues

INVESTIGATIONS ARE ONGOING: Chinchilla police are appealing for information in relation to two break ins on December 17. Picture: File

INVESTIGATIONS ARE ONGOING: Chinchilla police are appealing for information in relation to two break ins on December 17. Picture: File

Chinchilla police are appealing for information after thieves broke into two homes, stealing cars and money.

In the early hours of December 17, police will allege an unknown number of thieves unlawfully entered a home on Rodger St.

It’s believed the thieves forced the garage door up, and stole a car and a handbag containing money and personal cards.



Thieves then entered an unlocked dwelling on Frame St on the same morning and stole another vehicle.

Both cars were found later that morning.

Investigations are still ongoing.

In November it was reported 48 cars had been stolen since January, double the amount for the same time period in 2019, while 85 homes were broken into this year.

The relentless spate of thefts became too much for the community in July, with an online petition created to lobby local and state governments to enact change.