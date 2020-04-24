Chinchilla tenants struggling to pay rent

STRUGGLE STREET: COVID-19 continues to impact Chinchilla with tenants struggling to keep up with their rent payments. Pic: Supplies

CHINCHILLA residents are struggling to pay rent as livelihoods continue to be disrupted by travel bans and social distancing guidelines implemented by the state government to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Elders Real Estate Chinchilla accounts manager Kelsie Barber said a large proportion of tenants have been struggling to keep up with rent payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve experienced high numbers of tenants being behind and asking for a rent reduction,

we have only had two or three that have had to break lease and had to leave,” Ms Barber said.

Ms Barber said some owners have been very understanding with their tenants, although others are also struggling financially and can’t afford to be as lenient.

“Our first point of call is to discuss with tenants what their options are, and to find out what they have applied for through government assistance.

“Then we present to the owner what the tenants requests are, like if it’s a 50 dollar rent reduction for example.

“Some owners are super understanding, we had one owner say ‘don’t worry at the moment ‘I’m happy to put a full freeze on it if they need it,’ although it’s case-by-case, others owners at the same time are experiencing their own hardships.”

Leasing Officer at Surat Basic Real Estate Chinchilla Angie Harrington said most tenants are keeping up to date with their rental payments.

“We’ve had a couple of people struggle to pay rent, but the industries out here haven’t been as affected as in the cities, we don’t have a huge hospitality industry, or you know lots of beauty and massage places, cafes and bars,” Ms Harrington said.

“I think that’s why we haven’t been as affected, most businesses in town are still open… and with the gas industry everything is still open and operational, and our small businesses are still operating.”

One thing Ms Harrington said she has noticed is a lot of people are staying put.

“There just isn’t as many people vacating,” she said.

“For the past 12 months we’ve had a 10-20 per cent vacancy rate in our office so it’s been quite low, people might just be staying put to see what happens with the virus.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began both Elders Real Estate and Surat Basin Real Estate have been extremely busy with rentals as well as selling properties.

Mr Ms Harrington said as soon as a property is listed it’s being rented, and Ms Barbed said a large number of FIFO workers are dominating the rental market in Chinchilla.

