Chinchilla teens arrested for alleged SUV theft, burglary

IN CUSTODY: Two Chinchilla teenagers will spend the weekend in custody after they were apprehended for an allegedly brazen burglary and car thefts. Picture: File

Two Chinchilla teenagers were arrested for allegedly stealing two high end SUVs from the Western Downs.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two boys aged 15 and 16 allegedly began their crime spree about 2am on Saturday morning when they stole a black Volvo SUV.

Chinchilla News believes the vehicle was dumped at Aerodrome Road in Chinchilla before 3.30am.

It’s alleged the teenagers then broke into a Chinchilla home and stolen the keys for a Jaguar SUV about 3am.

The teenagers were arrested about midday on Saturday by police in Toowoomba.

Both boys were charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, break and enter, and burglary, while the 16-year-old was additionally charged with driving unlicensed.

The teens are in custody, and are due to face Toowoomba Children’s Court on Monday.