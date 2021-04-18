Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN CUSTODY: Two Chinchilla teenagers will spend the weekend in custody after they were apprehended for an allegedly brazen burglary and car thefts. Picture: File
IN CUSTODY: Two Chinchilla teenagers will spend the weekend in custody after they were apprehended for an allegedly brazen burglary and car thefts. Picture: File
Crime

Chinchilla teens arrested for alleged SUV joy rides, burglary

Sam Turner
18th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two Chinchilla teenagers were arrested for allegedly stealing two high end SUVs from the Western Downs.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two boys aged 15 and 16 allegedly began their crime spree about 2am on Saturday morning when they stole a black Volvo SUV.

Chinchilla News believes the vehicle was dumped at Aerodrome Road in Chinchilla before 3.30am.

It’s alleged the teenagers then broke into a Chinchilla home and stolen the keys for a Jaguar SUV about 3am.

The teenagers were arrested about midday on Saturday by police in Toowoomba.

Both boys were charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, break and enter, and burglary, while the 16-year-old was additionally charged with driving unlicensed.

The teens are in custody, and are due to face Toowoomba Children’s Court on Monday.

chinchilla crime toowoomba children's court toowoomba police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warm up your lungs, pub choir is coming to Dalby

        Premium Content Warm up your lungs, pub choir is coming to Dalby

        News Queensland’s beloved Pub Choir is back with a vengeance, bringing rural communities together at their local for a special regional tour following their COVID-19 hiatus.

        Dalby woman’s incredible charge to fight ovarian cancer

        Premium Content Dalby woman’s incredible charge to fight ovarian cancer

        Community A determined Dalby woman has raised thousands of dollars through a fitness...

        REVEALED: Instagram-worthy sunflower fields in Western Downs

        Premium Content REVEALED: Instagram-worthy sunflower fields in Western Downs

        Rural Keen photographers and Instagram influencers can treat themselves to fields awash...

        Man rushed to hospital after suspected snake bite

        Premium Content Man rushed to hospital after suspected snake bite

        News A man in his 40s received the fright of his life after he sustained a suspected...