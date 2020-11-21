Menu
TEENAGERS CHARGED: Two Chinchilla teenagers have been charged with a total of 39 offences between them following their arrest on November 20. Picture: File
Crime

Chinchilla teens allegedly behind mass break-ins busted

Sam Turner
21st Nov 2020 8:33 AM
TWO Chinchilla teenagers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in numerous burglaries and break ins across the Western Downs.

Both boys, aged 16 and 17, were charged on November 21 as part of a joint arrest by Chinchilla and Miles police, and detectives from Dalby.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the boys had racked up a total of 39 charges between them.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with 21 offences, including 11 counts of attempted enter premises and commit an indictable offence, three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three counts of attempted enter premises with intent, two counts of burglary and one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

The 17-year-old boy has been charged with 11 counts of attempted enter premises and commit an indictable offence, two counts of enter premises with intent, two counts of possessing utensils and one count each of burglary, possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, adding up to 18 charges.

Both boys will be facing Children’s Court at a later date.

