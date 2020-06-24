Chinchilla teen added to list of recent arrests

POLICE SMACK DOWN: Chinchilla police have charged another local teen with an array of offences. Pic: Supplied

CHINCHILLA police continue to make arrests after a spate of property crimes spanning across the past week.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said police are confident more arrests will be made in the coming days.

"As a result of an ongoing investigation, Chinchilla police have today (Wednesday, June 24) charged a 16-year-old Chinchilla boy with five offences," a spokesman said.

"These include Burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing (fuel drive off), unlicensed driving and possess dangerous drugs.

"Investigations are continuing with police confident more arrests will be made.

"The assistance given from the community in helping police solve these and other crimes has been fantastic.

"Remember, they can't steal your car if they don't have the keys, and CCTV cameras are a great source of irrefutable evidence."

Earlier in the week on Monday, June 22, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said three teenage boys were taken into custody after allegedly stealing two cars from Chinchilla, with one of the vehicles having been driven all the way to Dalby.