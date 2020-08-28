Chinchilla, Tara, Miles: Most school suspensions revealed

SCHOOLS OUT: It’s been revealed which school in the Chinchilla district handed out the most suspensions. Pic: Supplied

SCHOOLS OUT: It’s been revealed which school in the Chinchilla district handed out the most suspensions. Pic: Supplied

THE Department of Education has revealed how many students were suspended and for how long in state schools across the Chinchills district.

Information on the following schools suspensions were released; Chinchilla State High School, Chinchilla State Primary School, Tara Shire College, Wandoan State School, Miles State High School, Miles State Primary School, and Jandowae State School.

The data shows whether students were suspended for a short (one to 10 days) or long period of time - as well as cancellations and exclusions.

According to the Youth Advocacy Centre exclusions are generally issued to students who show harmful conduct in or out of the school grounds that affects other students, or if the student poses a risk to the safety or wellbeing of other students or staff.

Chinchilla State High School

In semester one CSHS had 73 short suspensions, and in semester two 125.

Although only four long term suspensions were issued in semester one, and two during semester two.

CSHS also recorded one exclusion in semester one, and two cancellations in semester two.

Chinchilla State Primary School

In semester one at CSPS had 62 short suspensions, and 33 in semester two.

Tara Shire State Collage

In semester one TSSC had 88 short suspensions, and in semester two 116.

During semester two TSSC issued five long term suspensions, and two cancellations.

In semester one TSSC had three cancellations and one exclusion.

Miles State Primary School

In semester one MSPS only issued 10 short term suspensions.

Miles State Hight School

Even lower than their lower learning counterpart, MSHS issued just two short suspensions during semester one.

Wandoan State School

During semester one, WSS for prep to year-10 students, recorded two short suspensions, and in semester two the number was a tad higher at four.

Jandowae State School

In semester one, four short term suspensions were issued at JSS, and again during semester two, four students were suspended.