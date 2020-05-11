Chinchilla street art to boost local economy

CHINCHILLA'S history has been brought to life with vibrant murals that are set to boost the local economy as local artists Graeme McCullough and Regina Hyland are close to finishing the project.

Shop fronts between 21 - 43 Chinchilla St have undergone a vibrant transformation with artwork depicting iconic parts of the district such as watermelons, Charley's Creek, and the prickly pear.

Regina Hyland and Graeme McCullough working on the Chinchilla Placemaking Project.

Artist Ms Hyland said she was thrilled to make art more accessible to the community through her street art.

"It's very exciting and the thing about street art is that it's accessible to everyone - I think that's really wonderful," Mrs Hyland said.

"We're kind of creating an outdoor gallery of sorts and hopefully this is the start of more murals in Chinchilla."

In tough times, Mrs Hyland said it's important for the community to have positivity and hopes the mural will provide it.

"In times like these it's vital to celebrate things and have beauty around us," she said.

"My design is a cactus that's really important to the area because of the cactus invasion.

"I have memories of travelling out to my grandparents farm and always seeing them on the side of the road, they are relics of an environmental disaster and it's pretty important to remember that - but they are also beautiful and eye catching."

Artist Graeme McCullough said he hoped the project would inspire others to dream big and get creative.

"It good because it opens young one's eyes to realise they can do something like this eventually," Mr McCullough said.

"My design is more of an aerial view, a stylised version of the Charley's creek running through the different agricultural lands - vineyards, wheat, and sheep paddocks."

CCCI Inc President and member of the Placemaking project team Shannon McDermott said he was looking forward to seeing the final result of the transformation.

"Being fortunate enough to have seen the concept designs, I feel that both artists have captured some key components of Chinchilla which will resonate with locals while offering travellers a glimpse of some of the key aspects of our region," Mr McDermott said.

"It's fantastic to see that both artists are Western Downs locals - which is another great reflection on council supporting local creatives.

"This project aims to improve the appearance of the Chinchilla St business precinct for travellers and locals alike, so hopefully the artwork will entice a few additional travellers to stop, check it out and spend some dollars in other businesses in our town."

Council's General Manager for Community and Liveability Jodie Taylor said the community project would be a fantastic asset to Chinchilla.

"Not only do the artworks reflect Chinchilla's community spirit but they also shed some light on the history of the town which is something we're excited to share with our visitors," Mrs Taylor said.

"The community has driven this project with strong initiative and community pride throughout the whole process which is something I commend them on."

Depending on weather the project it set to be finished by the end of the month, May 31.